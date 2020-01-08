Warriors' Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing ref

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner on Monday night. The incident occurred during a 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors' fifth straight defeat in what has been a dismal, injury-marred 9-29 campaign.

With 1:14 left in the second quarter, Kerr was assessed two technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg and ejected after arguing that a basket by Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox shouldn't have counted because of a prior foul on the play. It was the third ejection of Kerr's six-year coaching career.

The fine was announced Wednesday by NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe. --Field Level Media

