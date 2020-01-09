Left Menu
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

  09-01-2020
  09-01-2020
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 22 of the Premier League on Jan. 10-12 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Friday, Jan. 10

Sheffield United v West Ham United (2000) *West Ham, 16th, have won only three away games in the league this season (D3 L4).

*Sheffield United are looking to avoid three straight league defeats under manager Chris Wilder for the first time since December 2017 when they were in the Championship. *West Ham skipper Mark Noble has 45 Premier League goals for the club -- two shy of their record scorer Paolo Di Canio.

Saturday, Jan. 11 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230)

*Palace are unbeaten in their last three games against Arsenal (W1 D2). *Arsenal have lost only once at Palace in their last 16 trips in all competitions dating back to December 1980 (W9 D6).

*Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 10 goals and four assists in Premier League London derbies.

Chelsea v Burnley

*Burnley have beaten Chelsea only once in the Premier League (D3 L7). *Chelsea have lost their last two league home games. They have not lost three in a row since 1993.

*Chelsea's Christian Pulisic scored his first Premier League goal against Burnley earlier this season when he grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Turf Moor but has only scored twice since.

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

*In five Premier League meetings between the teams the home side has never lost (W4 D1). *Everton have had more shots on goal (50) than any other Premier League team since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager before Boxing Day.

*Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has scored two goals in two league games after going 18 months without a goal or assist.

Leicester City v Southampton

*Leicester beat Southampton 9-0 in the reverse fixture -- the biggest top-flight away win in English football history. *Southampton are on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W4 D1) -- their best form this season.

*Ayoze Perez scored a hat-trick in each of his last two games against Saints (for Newcastle United and Leicester). Manchester United v Norwich City

*United have lost at home to Norwich only once in the Premier League (W6 D1). *Norwich are the only Premier League team not to have come from behind to win at least a point this season while they have also dropped 14 points from winning positions.

*Norwich are winless in their last eight league matches (D4 L4).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

*Six of the nine Premier League meetings between the teams have been drawn, including a 1-1 draw earlier this season. *Seventh-placed Wolves have never beaten Newcastle at home in the Premier League, with their only victory coming at St James' Park in 2018.

*Newcastle are looking to avoid losing four straight Premier League matches for the first time since may 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1730)

*Tottenham Hotspur have kept only two clean sheets in the Premier League this season, the joint fewest alongside bottom-placed Norwich City. *Leaders Liverpool have collected 85 points from the last 87 available in the competition across two seasons (W28 D1) and have won their last 11 matches scoring 28 goals.

*Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been on the winning side in only two of 10 games against Liverpool's Juergen Klopp. Sunday, Jan. 12

Bournemouth v Watford (1400)

*Watford's only win over Bournemouth in nine Premier League meetings was at the Vitality Stadium.

*It will be Watford's 500th top-flight game, the 43rd team to reach the milestone and the first since Crystal Palace in October 2004. *Watford have collected 10 points from five league games under Nigel Pearson (W3 D1 L1), with only Liverpool and Manchester City managing more (12) in that period.

Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) *Third-placed Manchester City have won four out of their last five games while Villa have won two of three.

*City striker Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in his previous four league starts against Villa. *City have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Villa.

