Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat coast past Pacers as Butler returns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indiana
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 08:08 IST
Heat coast past Pacers as Butler returns
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Jimmy Butler, who missed the previous game due to a back injury, had 14 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, leading the Miami Heat to a 122-108 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Miami, which never trailed past the first quarter, had six other players with double-figure points: Tyler Herro (19), Derrick Jones Jr. (18), Bam Adebayo (18), Duncan Robinson (17), Goran Dragic (15) and Kendrick Nunn (15). Adebayo also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Indiana, which fell to 15-5 at home, was led by power forward Domantas Sabonis, who had game-highs in points (27) and rebounds (14). He also had six assists. The Pacers had four other double-figure scorers: Aaron Holiday (14), Justin Holiday (14), Jeremy Lamb (13) and Edmond Sumner (13).

Pacers wing T.J. Warren, who had 36 points on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, was held to three points on 1-for-5 shooting in 23 minutes. The Heat's Justise Winslow returned after missing 15 consecutive games due to a back injury. Winslow, who hadn't played since Dec. 4, played 16 minutes off the bench but did not score. He had two rebounds and one assist.

Indiana played its fourth straight game without starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon (back injury). Miami, which shot 58.3 percent in the first quarter, grabbed a 31-23 lead after those 12 minutes.

Butler shot 4-for-4 and had eight points, and Miami made nine of its final 12 shots to take control after there were four ties earlier in the first quarter. Miami led the entire second quarter, taking a 62-49 lead into halftime. For that first half, the Heat shot 57.1 percent, including 8 of 18 on 3-pointers (44.4 percent). Indiana shot 46.3 percent, including just 3 of 10 on 3-pointers.

The Heat scored 38 points in an explosive third quarter, taking a 100-72 lead. Miami cruised without much trouble in the fourth. For the game, Miami shot 53.1 percent from the floor, including 16 of 38 on 3-pointers (42.1 percent). Indiana shot 47.6 percent, including 9 of 27 on 3-pointers (33.3 percent).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Flames extend D Andersson for 6 years, $27.3M

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year, 27.3 million extension on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Swede, who is making 775,000 this season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.Andersson tweeted hi...

UPDATE 5-Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to friends and community leaders in the western Canadian city of Edmont...

Ibaka's free throws lift Raptors over Hornets in OT

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis ...

Magic sink short-handed Wizards

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic routed the visiting Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night. Evan Fournier added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Orlando, which has won four of five. D.J. Augustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020