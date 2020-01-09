Left Menu
Development News Edition

DeRozan, Spurs pound Boston for big road win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 08:09 IST
DeRozan, Spurs pound Boston for big road win
Image Credit: Flickr

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 30 points as the San Antonio Spurs crushed the host Boston Celtics 129-114 Wednesday night. Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points off the bench as the Spurs won for the fourth time in their last six games. San Antonio shot 55.2 percent (48 of 87) as a team to avenge a 135-115 home loss to Boston earlier this season.

Gordon Hayward scored 18 points, as the Celtics narrowly avoided their worst loss of the season in just their third defeat at home. Kemba Walker, returning from three games missed with the flu, had six points before getting ejected in the third quarter. The Spurs came out of the gate on an 8-0 run and led 22-3 just seven minutes into the contest. The Celtics answered with a 15-6 spurt to get back within 10, and San Antonio ended the first quarter up 34-22.

The Spurs then kicked off the second with a 15-5 stretch to grab a 49-27 lead with 7:50 left in the half. During that time, the Celtics went to their bench for a spark, bringing in fan-favorite rookie Tacko Fall in hopes of getting energy from the crowd. Boston still couldn't bridge the gap, entering halftime down 65-47. DeRozan led all scorers with 15 points as San Antonio was shooting a scorching 60.4 percent (29 of 48) at the break. The Celtics clocked in at 37.8 percent (17 of 45).

A 20-11 start to the third had Boston within single digits, 76-67, with 6:21 on the clock. After a Jayson Tatum bucket cut the Spurs lead to seven, Walker was assessed a double technical foul for arguing an illegal screen call and ejected from the game at 5:49. Coach Brad Stevens also got a technical, Daniel Theis was called for a personal foul on the play and the Spurs sunk 4 of 5 shots at the line to regain an 80-69 advantage. San Antonio grew the lead to 93-72 on a Patty Mills 3-pointer with 2:25 left and carried a 99-83 edge into the final quarter. The Spurs' lead reached as high as 23 down the stretch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Flames extend D Andersson for 6 years, $27.3M

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year, 27.3 million extension on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Swede, who is making 775,000 this season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.Andersson tweeted hi...

UPDATE 5-Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to friends and community leaders in the western Canadian city of Edmont...

Ibaka's free throws lift Raptors over Hornets in OT

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis ...

Magic sink short-handed Wizards

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic routed the visiting Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night. Evan Fournier added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Orlando, which has won four of five. D.J. Augustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020