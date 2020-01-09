Flyers hold at home, snap Caps' 3-game win streak

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now 14-2-4.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves. Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana each scored first-period goals for the Capitals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Capitals began the night with a league-best 65 points. Despite the loss, Washington is still an impressive 17-6-1 on the road. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.

Konecny, who recently learned that he earned a spot on his first All-Star team, gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with his 14th goal of the season at 3:24 of the first period. Backstrom tied the game at 1 when he ripped a shot through traffic in front which eluded Hart at 7:11.

The Capitals later took a 2-1 lead at 12:34 when Vrana scored as the referee had his hand up for a delayed penalty. It was Vrana's 19th goal this season. Philadelphia tied the game at 2 when Hagg fired a long slap shot from the point with just 41.5 seconds remaining in the period for his first goal of the season.

The Capitals picked up their third power play when Sean Couturier was sent off for slashing at 17:33 of the second. Just 26 seconds later, Hayes skated in all alone from center ice and scored a short-handed goal for a 3-2 Flyers advantage. The Flyers' only posted three shots on goal in the entire second period. Washington was unable to capitalize with the extra skater and went to the locker room down by one.

The Capitals played an aggressive style to open the third and were rewarded with their fourth power play at 8:49. They had two good scoring chances, especially one directly in front by Tom Wilson, but Hart stopped both. Washington's fifth power play came at 14:30 yet that was killed off as well.

