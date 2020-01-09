Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers hold at home, snap Caps' 3-game win streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 08:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 08:52 IST
Flyers hold at home, snap Caps' 3-game win streak
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now 14-2-4.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves. Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana each scored first-period goals for the Capitals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Capitals began the night with a league-best 65 points. Despite the loss, Washington is still an impressive 17-6-1 on the road. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.

Konecny, who recently learned that he earned a spot on his first All-Star team, gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with his 14th goal of the season at 3:24 of the first period. Backstrom tied the game at 1 when he ripped a shot through traffic in front which eluded Hart at 7:11.

The Capitals later took a 2-1 lead at 12:34 when Vrana scored as the referee had his hand up for a delayed penalty. It was Vrana's 19th goal this season. Philadelphia tied the game at 2 when Hagg fired a long slap shot from the point with just 41.5 seconds remaining in the period for his first goal of the season.

The Capitals picked up their third power play when Sean Couturier was sent off for slashing at 17:33 of the second. Just 26 seconds later, Hayes skated in all alone from center ice and scored a short-handed goal for a 3-2 Flyers advantage. The Flyers' only posted three shots on goal in the entire second period. Washington was unable to capitalize with the extra skater and went to the locker room down by one.

The Capitals played an aggressive style to open the third and were rewarded with their fourth power play at 8:49. They had two good scoring chances, especially one directly in front by Tom Wilson, but Hart stopped both. Washington's fifth power play came at 14:30 yet that was killed off as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Astronomers measure expansion rate of Universe

Astronomers have measured the expansion rate of the universe using NASAs Hubble Space Telescope with a technique completely independent of any previous technique. It is very important to know the precise value of how fast the universe expan...

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in Collaboration With National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Hosted One-day Workshop on Medical Astrology

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, Bengaluru hosted a one-day workshop on the topic Medical Astrology An Integral Part of Prevention, Diagnosis and ...

WRAPUP 16-U.S., Iran both appear to signal desire to avoid further conflict

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was standing down after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.Tru...

FACTBOX-Reaction to British royals Harry and Meghan stepping back from senior roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britains royal family and spend more time in North America, they have announced. Here are reactions to the news from Australia, a member of the Commonwealth and constituti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020