Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gayle would love to carry on for 'as long as possible'

West Indies' player Chris Gayle is in no mood to retire from the game as the 40-year-old would 'love to carry on as long as possible'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:54 IST
Gayle would love to carry on for 'as long as possible'
West Indies' Chris Gayle (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies' player Chris Gayle is in no mood to retire from the game as the 40-year-old would 'love to carry on as long as possible'. "A lot of people still want see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gayle as saying.

Gayle feels that he has a 'lot of offer' and is getting 'younger' as days go on. "Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer. The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on," he said.

Gayle also joked that he might continue playing cricket for another five years. "Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let's target 45, that's a good number," Gayle said.

The destructive batsman is keeping the doors open for a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October this year. "It'd be nice. It's open, the door's open for a chance. We'll see what happens. We have some bright youngsters ahead of you as well. I will leave the options open to hear back from [the selectors]," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentinas Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ran...

Iran says it had prepared hundreds of missiles

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The brigadier general who leads Irans aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday but we were ready to launch hundreds. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian ...

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020