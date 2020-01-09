Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby: KCB to be at home to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad

Homeboyz will play at home to Resolution Impala Saracens at the Jamhuri Park as Western Bulls host Nondescripts at The Bull Ring in Kakamega.

Rugby: KCB to be at home to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad
Strathmore Leos will play host to Egerton Wasps at The Cage in Madaraka with Mombasa welcoming Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) to the Mombasa Sports Club. Image Credit: pixabay

Defending champions KCB will be at home to Kenyatta University's Blak Blad at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka while Kenya Harlequin plays host to Kisumu at the RFUEA Ground.

Other fixtures will pit Top Fry Nakuru against leaders Kabras Sugar at the Nakuru Athletic Club as cross-town rivals Menengai Oilers take on Stanbic Mwamba at Nakuru's Moi Showground.

Homeboyz will play at home to Resolution Impala Saracens at the Jamhuri Park as Western Bulls host Nondescripts at The Bull Ring in Kakamega.

KRU Championship

Strathmore Leos will play host to Egerton Wasps at The Cage in Madaraka with Mombasa welcoming Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) to the Mombasa Sports Club.

Mean Machine shall face Eldoret at the University of Nairobi with Northern Suburbs tentatively set to play against the University of Eldoret Trojans in the early kickoff at the Catholic University.

This fixture will be followed by the Catholic Monks-USIU Martials clash at the same venue. South Coast Pirates are set to take on Kisii at the St. Joseph's Primary School in Ukunda.

Nationwide & Eric Shirley Shield

With the exception of the Nairobi Universities category and the Coast region which return to action on Saturday 18 January 2019, all other regional leagues will resume this weekend following the break for the festive season.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentinas Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ran...

Iran says it had prepared hundreds of missiles

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The brigadier general who leads Irans aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday but we were ready to launch hundreds. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian ...

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020