Rugby: KCB to be at home to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad

Defending champions KCB will be at home to Kenyatta University's Blak Blad at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka while Kenya Harlequin plays host to Kisumu at the RFUEA Ground.

Other fixtures will pit Top Fry Nakuru against leaders Kabras Sugar at the Nakuru Athletic Club as cross-town rivals Menengai Oilers take on Stanbic Mwamba at Nakuru's Moi Showground.

Homeboyz will play at home to Resolution Impala Saracens at the Jamhuri Park as Western Bulls host Nondescripts at The Bull Ring in Kakamega.

KRU Championship

Strathmore Leos will play host to Egerton Wasps at The Cage in Madaraka with Mombasa welcoming Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) to the Mombasa Sports Club.

Mean Machine shall face Eldoret at the University of Nairobi with Northern Suburbs tentatively set to play against the University of Eldoret Trojans in the early kickoff at the Catholic University.

This fixture will be followed by the Catholic Monks-USIU Martials clash at the same venue. South Coast Pirates are set to take on Kisii at the St. Joseph's Primary School in Ukunda.

Nationwide & Eric Shirley Shield

With the exception of the Nairobi Universities category and the Coast region which return to action on Saturday 18 January 2019, all other regional leagues will resume this weekend following the break for the festive season.

(With Inputs from APO)

