Shivangini Gohain gets injured while practising for Khelo India Youth Games

Ahead of Khelo India Youth Games, Shivangini Gohain, 12-year-old archer met with an accident while practising for the tournament here on Thursday. Gohain suffered an injury while training as an arrow pierced inside her neck.

Dr Vikas Aggarwal said that injured Gohain has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi for treatment. "She was injured while practising, the arrow pierced inside her neck. She has been referred to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment," Dr Aggarwal told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Gopal Jha said that administration has fully supported injured archer and wishes for her early recovery. "It was an unfortunate incident that an archer got injured while training. The administration has fully supported her and now she has been referred to AIIMS Delhi. I wish for her early recovery so that she can continue her sport," Deputy Commissioner Jha.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will commence at Indira Gandhi Stadium on January 10 in Guwahati, Assam. The games will conclude on January 22 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. (ANI)

