Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivangini Gohain gets injured while practising for Khelo India Youth Games

Ahead of Khelo India Youth Games, Shivangini Gohain, 12-year-old archer met with an accident while practising for the tournament here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dibrugarh (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:03 IST
Shivangini Gohain gets injured while practising for Khelo India Youth Games
Archer Shivangini Gohain. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Khelo India Youth Games, Shivangini Gohain, 12-year-old archer met with an accident while practising for the tournament here on Thursday. Gohain suffered an injury while training as an arrow pierced inside her neck.

Dr Vikas Aggarwal said that injured Gohain has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi for treatment. "She was injured while practising, the arrow pierced inside her neck. She has been referred to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment," Dr Aggarwal told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Gopal Jha said that administration has fully supported injured archer and wishes for her early recovery. "It was an unfortunate incident that an archer got injured while training. The administration has fully supported her and now she has been referred to AIIMS Delhi. I wish for her early recovery so that she can continue her sport," Deputy Commissioner Jha.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will commence at Indira Gandhi Stadium on January 10 in Guwahati, Assam. The games will conclude on January 22 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

JK DGP reviews security scenario in Kulgam, Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh reviewed the law and order situation in south Kashmir on Thursday and directed officers to augment the security grids in the Valley. Singh also called for increasing peoples participation through ...

CII delegation meets LG, document on industrial growth in J-K released

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industries CII, Jammu and Kashmir Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan to discuss issues of development and economic growth in the union territory, an off...

Trump says 'I have my suspicions' over Iran plane crash (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says I have my suspicions over Iran plane crash AFP RUPRUP...

No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students Union JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a traumatic experience, which they will not forget till their last breath, while asserting that the students a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020