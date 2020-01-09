Eagles fire OC Groh

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, one of two changes to the coaching staff. After being endorsed for his return in 2020 by head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles made the surprising announcement that Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch would not return. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Pederson wanted the coaches back but owner Jeffrey Lurie did not.

The team released a statement attempting to clarify the move. Pederson also clarified the team is very much committed to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who interviewed to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

"After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach positions. It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff. As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season. This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward. "I apologize for any confusion that I created during (Wednesday's) press conference, including my comments on Coach Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator. It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals. I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team."

The Eagles were 14th in total offense (360.8 yards) in 2019 and 12th in points per game (24.1). Injuries decimated the Eagles' roster and the offense was hit particularly hard. By the end of the season, Greg Ward was running as the team's No. 1 wide receiver and Boston Scott earning key snaps at running back. Both players opened the 2019 season on the practice squad.

