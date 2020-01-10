NFL notebook: Ingram getting closer to return

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16 -- albeit mostly limited work with the rehab group. Ingram is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional game against the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) also is questionable.

Ingram told reporters he "felt some tightness" during the bye week but was able to run during the special teams portion of Wednesday's practice. He was hurt Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns and had since been unable to participate in practice. The Titans ruled out inside linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) and receiver Adam Humphries (ankle). Brown was injured during last weekend's victory over the New England Patriots. Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) is listed as questionable.

--San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (torn pectoral), defensive end Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and right guard Mike Person (neck) are all on track to return for San Francisco's first playoff game in six years, when the 49ers host Minnesota on Saturday. Ford, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, is likely to need some pregame testing before he's pronounced fit to play. Alexander will be activated off injured reserve before the 1 p.m. Friday deadline for roster moves, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, however, sat out practice and is officially questionable after hurting his ankle during Wednesday's practice. According to multiple reports, Thielen's injury included a cut significant enough to require stitches. Coaching updates

--The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported head coach Doug Pederson wanted the coaches back but owner Jeffrey Lurie did not. --Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is a candidate to join the coaching staff of new Giants first-year head coach Joe Judge. The two worked together at Mississippi State in the mid-2000s. Kitchens, 45, was fired after one season as coach of the Browns. He previously served as an offensive assistant in Cleveland and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 when Todd Haley was fired midseason.

--The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing University of Texas associate head coach and running game coordinator Stan Drayton as a possible candidate to be their running backs coach, multiple outlets reported. Drayton coached Ezekiel Elliott in college. --Longtime NFL coach Mike Mularkey announced his retirement after more than 25 years on the sidelines. Mularkey, 58, coached the tight ends for the Atlanta Falcons last season and previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, going a collective 36-53.

--The Browns interviewed Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski for their head-coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Stefanski is the seventh person to interview for the post. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is slated to interview Friday and he will be the final candidate to meet with club brass. Around the league

--The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the Buffalo Bills violated injury-reporting rules after defensive end Jerry Hughes tweeted he played with torn ligaments in his wrist. The Bills lost 22-19 in overtime to Houston in the wild-card round last weekend. Hughes' wrist was not mentioned on the injury report prior to the game. --The Washington Redskins announced the departure of salary cap expert Eric Schaffer while moving Doug Williams into the role of senior vice president of player development. Replacing Shaffer as new senior vice president of football administration will be Rob Rogers, who has been executive of player finance for the Carolina Panthers. Rogers and Williams, whose previous title with the Redskins was senior vice president of player personnel, will report directly to new head coach Ron Rivera.

--The Oakland Raiders signed guard Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension, preventing him from hitting free agency. Good, who earned $1.8 million on a one-year deal with Oakland last season, started five games this season. --The first wave of injury replacements for the Pro Bowl were announced Thursday. Among them:

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for Bucs WR Mike Evans Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith for Panthers LB Luke Kuechly

Bears CB Kyle Fuller for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Browns OG Joel Bitonio for Steelers OG David DeCastro

Panthers OG Trai Turner for Eagles OG Brandon Brooks Colts OG Ryan Kelly for Steelers OG Maurkice Pouncey

