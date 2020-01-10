Left Menu
Injured archer Sibangini Gohain's condition stable, undergoing treatment in AIIMS

Archer Sibangini Gohain, who got injured while practicing for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, is said to be stable as per preliminary investigations and is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS's Trauma Centre in New Delhi, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner said.

  Dibrugarh (Assam)
  Updated: 10-01-2020 09:20 IST
Archer Sibangini Gohain. Image Credit: ANI

Archer Sibangini Gohain, who got injured while practicing for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, is said to be stable as per preliminary investigations and is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS's Trauma Centre in New Delhi, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner said. The 12-year-old Gohain, an archer from Dibrugarh had met with an accident while practicing for the Khelo India event in Guwahati and was airlifted to AIIMS's Trauma Centre on Thursday.

As per the update which was provided by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner, "All the necessary investigations are going on and the archer will be further in Neurosurgery Deptt of Trauma Center for further treatment." The incident had taken place during a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district.

A senior doctor at Trauma Centre had told ANI, "We have received a 12-year patient who got injured while playing at Khelo India event in Guwahati. The arrow has injured her clerical bone and is still inside her body. A team of doctors is investigating her and soon surgery would be conducted." "Before coming here, the patient was operated at a hospital in Guwahati. Now, we have to see how we can move further," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sports Secretary, R S Julaniya had said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will bear all the expenses of archer's treatment. The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is all set to commence from January 10 till January 22 in Guwahati, Assam.

The national sports event will witness multidisciplinary games to be played below the 17 years age and 21 years age categories respectively. (ANI)

