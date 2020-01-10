Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA sends Russia case to Court of Arbitration for Sport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:29 IST
WADA sends Russia case to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed Thursday it has sent its case for the exclusion of Russia from international sporting competitions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). CAS, the world's highest sport court, must decide whether to confirm the four-year ban WADA imposed on Russia last month or consider Russia's case against the epic sanction.

The announcement came exactly one month after WADA decided to impose a four-year ban on Russia over what it considers a state-sponsored doping scheme -- prohibiting Russia from participating in such events as this year's Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2022 football World Cup. WADA says Russia "manipulated" data from an anti-doping laboratory in Moscow in the latest move in a long-running scandal that began with the 2015 revelation of long-term institutional doping involving senior Russian officials, secret agents and trafficked urine vials.

Under the sanctions, Russians would be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics only if they can demonstrate they were not part of the doping network -- the same situation they faced at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where Russia's men captured ice hockey gold. Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) disputed the WADA executive committee ban on December 27, setting the stage for WADA to send the case to CAS.

WADA said its filing to CAS included naming RUSADA as respondent and a brief facts statement of the case. When an arbitration panel is nominated regarding the matter and issues timelines in the matter, WADA will file a full brief with CAS. Russian athletes have pressured their nation's athletics governing body over its handling of the doping scandal.

Three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene was among the Russian track and field figures urging compatriots to challenge sporting authorities, warning she would quit Russia and train elsewhere so as not to miss the Tokyo Olympics after having missed the 2016 Rio Olympics due to the scandal. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board discussed the Russia situation during a meeting Wednesday in Lausanne.

"Obviously we are waiting for a (CAS) decision before we start to look at those details," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel production volume in Q3 marginally up at 4.46 MT

Tata Steel on Friday said that its production volume in India registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes provisional in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its production volume was at 4.38 MT actual in the year...

Insects wounding fruit, vegetable crop leaves may make produce healthier: Study

Insects wounding fruit and vegetable crops may make them healthier for human consumption by increasing their production of antioxidant compounds prior to harvest, according to a study which may lead to new techniques in the fresh food indus...

Halwara shivers at 0.3 deg Celsius as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degress Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and...

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020