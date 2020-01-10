Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wozniacki ends Goerges' Auckland run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wozniacki ends Goerges' Auckland run

Caroline Wozniacki ended not only her hex at the hands of Julia Goerges but also the German's 12-match unbeaten run in New Zealand's largest city on Friday to join good friend Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the Auckland Classic.

Wozniacki, who has been ever-present at the tournament since 2015, had lost her two previous matches in Auckland to the two-time defending champion Goerges, including in the final in 2018. The Dane, however, showed no signs of fatigue from a two hour, 19 minute, three-set match against 2017 champion Lauren Davis that went late into Thursday's evening session to beat the 31-year-old Goerges 6-1 6-4 in just 75 minutes.

"I have had some tough matches against Julia in the past and I knew this one would be tough as well," Wozniacki said. "Even though it was 6-1 in the first set I still felt a lot of pressure because she has big serves and big shots so I needed to fight for every point."

Wozniacki will now face Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals after the American became the first player to qualify for the last four when France's Alize Cornet retired with a leg injury in the second set of their quarter-final. Pegula had been leading 6-0 3-2 when Cornet retired.

Wozniacki's victory came about two hours after her Auckland doubles partner Williams overcame tricky winds to beat Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-3. Top seed Williams will next meet either third seed Amanda Anisimova or Canada's Eugenie Bouchard.

Williams had little trouble against the 31-year-old German although the gusty breezes at Auckland Tennis Centre played havoc with her ball toss, especially when she was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set. She saved one break point in the final game but served an ace to get to match point then sealed it after an hour and 28 minutes when a Siegemund forehand return went wide while she was under pressure.

"She was an incredibly tricky player," Williams said. "The conditions definitely didn't help so ... it's good to get through that." Wozniacki and Williams are also scheduled to play their doubles semi-final against the Belgian pair of Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck in the evening session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...

Tata Steel production volume in Q3 marginally up at 4.46 MT

Tata Steel on Friday said that its production volume in India registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes provisional in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its production volume was at 4.38 MT actual in the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020