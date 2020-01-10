Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million ($686,000) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts, with the new owners planning to use it to raise more funds before it is donated to a museum.

Twenty-seven people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea. Several towns and communities in the heavily populated southeastern states of Victoria and New South Wales have been advised to be alert and evacuate if needed.

Warne is test cricket's second most successful bowler with 708 wickets in 145 tests, after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan's 800. The baggy green is presented to Australian players at their test debut and they receive just one for their entire career. Warne donated the cap to an online auction site on Monday.

The auction closed at 10 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) with a final public bid of A$1,007,500. "Unbelievable ... so generous from everyone. Totally blown away," Warne said on Twitter shortly before the auction closed.

The auction attracted global interest and the price eclipsed the A$425,000 achieved by the late Don Bradman's baggy green when it was sold in 2003. "We have been overwhelmed and it is a fantastic result," Marc Cheah, head of marketing for auctioneers Pickles, told Reuters.

"Other baggy greens have been auctioned and Don Bradman's got $425,000 about 15 years ago, but the Don is the Don. He's the greatest cricketer that ever lived," Cheah said, referring to the widespread view that Bradman was the best batsman the game has produced. "But Shane is also right up there and that drove a lot of traffic and momentum, while the cause is also very worthwhile."

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), which sponsors Cricket Australia, confirmed in a statement on Friday it was the successful bidders and would take the cap on a nationwide tour to raise more money for bushfire relief. It would then be given to the Bradman Museum in Bowral in rural New South Wales for permanent display.

"I want to thank and commend Shane for giving up one of his most cherished possessions for such an important cause," CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn said in a statement. Warne, 50, is one of many domestic and international athletes, from cricketers and tennis players to Australian NBA players, to have pledged to support the fundraising for bushfire victims.

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating $500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in the bushfires. Australian national team goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, later added he would donate A$500 for every save made by a goalkeeper in England's Premier League at the weekend for wildlife rescue.

Sports organisations have also organised fundraising drives at events, while tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have committed to an exhibition ahead of the Jan. 20-Feb. 2 Australian Open. ($1=1.4573 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder defeat Rockets in Westbrook's return to town

The Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder controlled the game from early to beat the Rockets 113-92 Thursday night. Westbrook starred 11 seasons for the Thunder, helping Oklahoma ...

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020