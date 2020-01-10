Astros acquire RHP Pruitt from Rays

The Houston Astros have picked up right-hander Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two minor league players, the Astros announced Thursday. The 30-year-old Pruitt, a Houston-area native and a ninth-round draft pick of the Rays in the 2013 draft out of the University of Houston, has appeared in 67 games, including 10 starts, over three seasons, all with the Rays. He is 12-8 with a 4.87 ERA.

In 14 games last season, Pruitt started made two starts and went 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA. He walked 12 and struck out 39 in 47 innings. The Rays picked up right-hander Peyton Battenfield and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal.

The 23-year-old Stevenson, a 10th-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, has played in two minor league seasons, hitting .315 with an on-base mark of .433. He has seven home runs and 90 RBIs in 631 at-bats. Stevenson was among the players who went to Houston in the deal that sent Derek Fisher to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2019 trade deadline.

Battenfield, 22, has pitched one season in the minors, going 2-1 in 14 games, including five starts, with a 1.60 ERA.

