Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros acquire RHP Pruitt from Rays

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:43 IST
Astros acquire RHP Pruitt from Rays
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Houston Astros have picked up right-hander Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two minor league players, the Astros announced Thursday. The 30-year-old Pruitt, a Houston-area native and a ninth-round draft pick of the Rays in the 2013 draft out of the University of Houston, has appeared in 67 games, including 10 starts, over three seasons, all with the Rays. He is 12-8 with a 4.87 ERA.

In 14 games last season, Pruitt started made two starts and went 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA. He walked 12 and struck out 39 in 47 innings. The Rays picked up right-hander Peyton Battenfield and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal.

The 23-year-old Stevenson, a 10th-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, has played in two minor league seasons, hitting .315 with an on-base mark of .433. He has seven home runs and 90 RBIs in 631 at-bats. Stevenson was among the players who went to Houston in the deal that sent Derek Fisher to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2019 trade deadline.

Battenfield, 22, has pitched one season in the minors, going 2-1 in 14 games, including five starts, with a 1.60 ERA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Not just humans, some birds may also voluntarily help peers: Study

Scientists have found for the first time that some birds may voluntarily and spontaneously help familiar others of their species achieve a goal without obvious, immediate benefit to themselves. The study, published in the journal Current Bi...

Historic judgement, this time court did not come under any pressure: Azad on SC's J-K ruling

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure. In a significant ruling, the...

3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence

Three more complaints have been received by Delhi Police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. Three more complaints received related to the J...

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of Warcraft and finding new cocktail recipes. Now the bespectacled 24-year-old junior engineer is launching a trade union.His aim is to ramp u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020