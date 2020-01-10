Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morikawa grabs Sony Open lead at wind-whipped Waialae

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:44 IST
Morikawa grabs Sony Open lead at wind-whipped Waialae
Image Credit: Twitter(@collin_morikawa )

Rising US star Collin Morikawa defied strong winds sweeping across Waialae Country Club to seize a two-stroke first-round lead on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open. Morikawa, 22, made the most of the experience he gained playing at windswept Kapalua in last week's Tournament of Champions, firing five birdies in a five-under-par 65 -- an impressive effort in tough conditions in Honolulu.

"Really good," said Morikawa, who finished the day two shots in front of Australian Matt Jones and Americans Ted Potter, Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder. With Morikawa safely in the clubhouse, Ryder applied the most pressure, reeling off four straight birdies at 16, 17, 18 and the first to reach four-under.

He gave a stroke back with a bogey at the second but was four-under with five to play after a birdie at the fourth -- his 13th hole of the day. Ryder's charge ground to a halt with bogeys at the seventh, where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker, and the eighth, before a closing birdie boosted him back into the group sharing second.

Jones and Palmer both moved to 67 with back-to-back closing birdies. Potter nabbed his fifth and final birdie of the day at his last hole, the ninth. "It blew, it gusted a lot and it was tough to judge your distances," Jones said of the unusually strong winds that wreaked havoc on the scenic Hawaiian course.

"But I kept the ball low, kept it in play and I think I hit a fair few greens -- which was my goal today," Morikawa said he could have hit his driver better, but he was impressed with his long irons and solid on the greens.

"I didn't make too many putts, but I made the ones I needed," he said. Morikawa -- who turned pro in June and grabbed his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada, in July -- has already reached 55th in the world rankings.

- 'pretty brutal'- ==================

He teed off on 10 and picked up birdies at 11 and 18, then added birdies at the fourth and fifth before capping his round with a seven-foot birdie putt at the ninth. On a day when scores soared -- Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas had to settle for a two-over-par 72 -- New Zealand's Tim Wilkinson briefly got to four-under before settling for a two-under-par 68.

He shared sixth place with Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Davis, South African-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini, Canadian Corey Conners, and Americans Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman, Pat Perez, Brendan Steele, and Brendon Todd. "That was pretty brutal," said Leishman, whose four top-20 finishes at Waialae since 2013 include a tie for third last year.

"It was as good as I've played for a while, and really, really happy with two-under."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-France, others line up to probe plane crash in Iran blamed on missile

France said on Friday it was ready to join the investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed all 176 people abroad, after Canada and others said the plane had been brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by m...

Iran civil aviation boss 'certain' Ukraine plane not hit by missile

Tehran, Jan 10 AFP Irans civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was certain a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile, Ab...

'Chhapaak' a glowing gem in your repertoire: Ranveer to Deepika

Calling Chhapaak one of the films of our times, Ranveer Singh praised actor-wife Deepika Padukone for her immensely complex portrayal of an acid attack survivor. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ranveer called Deepika the soul of the Meghna Gu...

Japan failed to arrange fair trial for Ghosn - French lawyer

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosns lawyer on Friday told Japans government that the authorities had failed to arrange for a fair trial that respected universal rights. Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020