It is important that we don't overplay Bumrah factor, says Finch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 14:46 IST
Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said it is important for his team to not "overplay" the Jasprit Bumrah factor as the ambitious visitors gear up to face India in a three-match ODI series. India's lead pacer Bumrah is returning to action after a three-month injury lay-off, and the visiting Australians are wary of the threat he could pose in the series starting in Mumbai on January 14.

"I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don't overplay that too much," Finch said during a media interaction here. Opening the innings with the dashing David Warner, Finch will be facing Bumrah first up.

"He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on. "It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge," Finch said.

