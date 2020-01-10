Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chawrasia lies second, Kapur third at Hong Kong Open golf

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:14 IST
Chawrasia lies second, Kapur third at Hong Kong Open golf

India's SSP Chawrasia shot a brilliant seven-under 63 to climb up to tied second position after day two at the Hong Kong Open golf tournament here on Friday. Chawrasia, who was even par for the first day, is now seven-under but two behind 2017 champion Australia's Wade Ormsby (66), who is nine-under for 36 holes at the Par-70 Hong Kong Golf Club.

As Chawrasia lit up the Hong Kong Golf Club with five birdies in his last nine holes, another Indian Shiv Kapur rode on the back of a fine run of three birdies in last five holes for a card of 66 that saw him move up to tied-third at six-under. Other Indians making the cut included Ajeeteesh Sandhu (70), who at three-under is tied-19th, while Rashid Khan (69) is tied-24 at two-under.

Aman Raj (68) and S Chikkarangappa (69) are at tied-34th, while Jyoti Randhawa (71) and Rahil Gangjee (69) are placed tied-42nd and will also play the weekend rounds. Missing the cut were Chiragh Kumar (70-72), Khalin Joshi (70-73), Jeev Milkha Singh (70-74) and Viraj Madappa (72-73).

Chawrasia, who led for three rounds only to relinquish his lead to Ormsby in the 2017 edition of the Hong Kong Open, is looking forward to redeeming himself. His flawless 63 included birdies on third, seventh, 10th, 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th. "I played well. I made a couple of good putts and also mentally I was focussed. Two years ago, I went into the final round with the lead. So, I have some good memories here. I remember playing very good then. I didn't finish well and missed out on the win," Chawrasia said.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend and let's see what happens. It's a very good golf course. To be honest, I'm very familiar with this course. A good result will give me the confidence I need heading into the season." Kapur, who finished his 2019 season with three top-10s in his last five events, including two tied seconds in the Panasonic Open India and the Thailand Open, said, "I am happy with the way I played given the blustery conditions. It's been really hard to pick the wind out there. Overall, when you have a day like this where you go bogey free, you should be pretty pleased.

"The course is really well designed. It's a short golf course and the greens are always the big defense out here. It's been hard to get the ball close with the firm greens. I'm just glad the form is there and it's not the other way." Ormsby is bidding to win the tournament for the second time.

Australia's Travis Smyth (68) is tied for third alongside Kapur and the Thai duo of Gunn Charoenkul and Jazz Janewattananond with a total of 134. The weekend cut was set at one-over with 70 players progressing into the final two rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and Indias world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 run...

Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday. She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory CFSL in CBI.A police official informed about a Police Control Room PCR call...

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020