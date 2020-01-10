Chawrasia lies second, Kapur third at Hong Kong Open golf

India's SSP Chawrasia shot a brilliant seven-under 63 to climb up to tied second position after day two at the Hong Kong Open golf tournament here on Friday. Chawrasia, who was even par for the first day, is now seven-under but two behind 2017 champion Australia's Wade Ormsby (66), who is nine-under for 36 holes at the Par-70 Hong Kong Golf Club.

As Chawrasia lit up the Hong Kong Golf Club with five birdies in his last nine holes, another Indian Shiv Kapur rode on the back of a fine run of three birdies in last five holes for a card of 66 that saw him move up to tied-third at six-under. Other Indians making the cut included Ajeeteesh Sandhu (70), who at three-under is tied-19th, while Rashid Khan (69) is tied-24 at two-under.

Aman Raj (68) and S Chikkarangappa (69) are at tied-34th, while Jyoti Randhawa (71) and Rahil Gangjee (69) are placed tied-42nd and will also play the weekend rounds. Missing the cut were Chiragh Kumar (70-72), Khalin Joshi (70-73), Jeev Milkha Singh (70-74) and Viraj Madappa (72-73).

Chawrasia, who led for three rounds only to relinquish his lead to Ormsby in the 2017 edition of the Hong Kong Open, is looking forward to redeeming himself. His flawless 63 included birdies on third, seventh, 10th, 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th. "I played well. I made a couple of good putts and also mentally I was focussed. Two years ago, I went into the final round with the lead. So, I have some good memories here. I remember playing very good then. I didn't finish well and missed out on the win," Chawrasia said.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend and let's see what happens. It's a very good golf course. To be honest, I'm very familiar with this course. A good result will give me the confidence I need heading into the season." Kapur, who finished his 2019 season with three top-10s in his last five events, including two tied seconds in the Panasonic Open India and the Thailand Open, said, "I am happy with the way I played given the blustery conditions. It's been really hard to pick the wind out there. Overall, when you have a day like this where you go bogey free, you should be pretty pleased.

"The course is really well designed. It's a short golf course and the greens are always the big defense out here. It's been hard to get the ball close with the firm greens. I'm just glad the form is there and it's not the other way." Ormsby is bidding to win the tournament for the second time.

Australia's Travis Smyth (68) is tied for third alongside Kapur and the Thai duo of Gunn Charoenkul and Jazz Janewattananond with a total of 134. The weekend cut was set at one-over with 70 players progressing into the final two rounds.

