Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-R&A gifted world's biggest collection of golf books

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:19 IST
Golf-R&A gifted world's biggest collection of golf books

Everything and anything that ever happened in the game of golf can be found between the covers of Alastair Johnston's vast 30,000-volume collection of golf books and he is donating the whole lot to the R&A at St Andrews. Johnston, former chairman of Scottish soccer club Rangers and vice chairman of management group IMG, bought his first golf book during an internship at IMG in 1969 and he has been accumulating ever since, adding as many as 800 titles per year.

His collection features work by many of golf's most prominent writers, players, historians, architects, and biographers, dating back hundreds of years. "We are very grateful to Alastair for this generous gift," Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said.

"We are excited to continue his vision and support his desire to display this collection in its entirety in Scotland. I can think of no more appropriate place than St Andrews to create the world's most comprehensive library of golf books." Johnston, a native Glaswegian who now lives in Baltimore and is a member of the St Andrews club, will have the R&A library named in his honour.

"I am honoured that The R&A has accepted so gracefully the donation of my golf library," he said. "The commitment it is making to locate it in St Andrews, in the epicentre of the historical roots of the game of golf and provide future guardianship of so much that has been printed about it over the last 400 years or so, is very much appreciated."

One of Johnston's most treasured items is an original copy of the 1457 Scottish Acts of Parliament when the King banned golf because he feared it was taking time away from archery practice. So enormous is Johnston's collection that the latest edition of the bibliography, which he publishes annually, contains two volumes and totals nearly 1,000 pages.

The library will remain at Johnston's home in Cleveland before being relocated to the Fife coast where it will be managed by the R&A's Museum and Heritage department. The museum at the 'home of golf' will be complete in time for the return of the British Open to the Old Course in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and Indias world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 run...

Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday. She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory CFSL in CBI.A police official informed about a Police Control Room PCR call...

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020