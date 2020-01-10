Left Menu
Glenn Maxwell's heroics power Melbourne Stars to a win over Melbourne Renegades

Glenn Maxwell's heroics powered Melbourne Stars to win against Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday.

Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ Melbourne Stars Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chasing a decent target of 169 runs, Melbourne Stars had a poor start as Marcus Stoinis was dismissed in the very first over of the innings, bowled by Samit Patel. Ben Dunk and Hilton Cartwright also lost their wickets which put Melbourne Stars under pressure. Glenn Maxwell and Nick Larkin then took charge.

Both played brilliantly and provided their side some momentum. Skipper Maxwell completed his half-century during the chase. Maxwell, who had a 115-run partnership with Larkin (33*), played an unbeaten knock of 83 runs off just 45 to take Melbourne Stars over the line.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Melbourne Renegades got off to a flying start as Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris struck regular boundaries. They had an 86-run partnership before Haris was run-out in the 11th over after scoring 42 runs. Beau Webster then came out to bat and Marsh completed his half-century.

Sandeep Lamichhane caught and bowled Marsh after he had scored 63 runs. Daniel Christian was the next batsman in. Webster (25) was then sent back by Lamichhane which reduced the team to 146/3. Melbourne Renegades' batting line-up stumbled after Webster's dismissal as they kept losing wickets and only managed to put up a total of 168 runs. (ANI)

