Soccer-Turkey striker Tosun joins Palace on loan from Everton

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:02 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:02 IST
Crystal Palace have signed forward Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton until the end of the season, the south London Premier League club said on Friday. Turkey international Tosun is chasing regular first-team football to cement his place in Turkey's squad for Euro 2020 but has failed to impress Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 28-year-old has scored once in eight appearances for Everton this season, taking his tally to 10 goals since joining Everton from Besiktas in January 2018. Tosun's arrival will boost Hodgson's forward options as, despite being in ninth place in the league, they are the second-lowest scorers in the competition with 19 goals in 21 matches this season.

"We're delighted to have secured Cenk's services for the remainder of this season," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2020/january/cenk-tosun-joins-crystal-palace-on-loan-from-everton. "We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish.

"Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we've admired him for some time, so I'm very pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace." Palace host 10th-placed Arsenal in the league on Saturday.

