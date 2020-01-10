Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona, Salt Lake and Sapporo interested in 2030 Winter Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:40 IST
Barcelona, Salt Lake and Sapporo interested in 2030 Winter Olympics

Lausanne, Jan 10 (AFP) Three cities have expressed interest in hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee said Friday. Salt Lake City in the United States, the northern Japanese city of Sapporo and the Spanish city of Barcelona are the three cities to have registered their interest, according to Octavian Morariu, head of the IOC's evaluation commission.

Two of the potential host cities have already hosted the Winter Games: Salt Lake City in 2002 and Sapporo in 1972. Barcelona, which has paired up with the Pyrenees in its bid, hosted the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Options for the Barcelona bid include holding the skiing events in the principality of Andorra, a source close to the affair said. With no ski jump in the Pyrenees, those events could be organised in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina and host of the 1984 Games, the same source said.

Under recently-introduced IOC rules, host cities have a greater flexibility in organising the Games and are encouraged to utilise existing installations to cut down on costs. Cross-country cooperation is also not sniffed at.

The Youth Winter Olympics, which kicked off in Lausanne on Thursday, see France hosting the nordic combined, biathlon and ski jumping events. Beijing, which will host the 2022 Winter Games, will become the first city to have welcomed both seasonal events after having hosted the 2008 Summer Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be hosted by Milan and the Italian mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo. No date has yet been scheduled for the designation of the host for the 2030 Games. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force

The provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come into force from Friday, according to a gazette notification. The government notified January 10, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come ...

Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latters corporator died,officials saidCongress Vikas Waghmare defeated BJPs Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votesThe by...

French PM to send proposals to unions on pensions reform

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday he will send written concrete proposals to unions about the governments pensions reform plan, hoping to reach a compromise and end more than a month of public sector strikes over the iss...

UPDATE 2-Fearing nuclear proliferation, Europe scrambles to calm Iran tensions

Europe looked on Friday for ways to guide the United States and Iran away from open conflict, believing that a miscalculation from either side could leave the bloc facing war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis at its doorstep.In a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020