Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing federation's ability to pay off debts still unclear-IOC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing federation's ability to pay off debts still unclear-IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday that the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) ability to pay off its multi-million dollar debt was still unclear, reducing the chances of a swift end to the federation's Olympic suspension. The IOC suspended AIBA over issues surrounding its finances and governance in June 2019, officially taking over the boxing competition and qualification for the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics.

The boxing body has been in turmoil for several years over its finances and governance, with the federation at least $16 million in debt. It was also split internally by an ongoing bitter battle over the presidency. "We have been informed of AIBA's willingness to organise new competitions in order to generate revenues," IOC member Nenad Lalovic, who heads a task force to monitor changes to the boxing federation, told the IOC session.

"We do not know if there are possibilities for clearing AIBA's debts and we have no knowledge of any financial plan," said the Serbian, who also heads the wrestling federation. The IOC has demanded changes to AIBA's statutes, new leadership and a financial cleanup of the federation before it will lift its suspension.

"We are still awaiting information on which guiding principle the new statutes (of AIBA) will be based upon and how the need for a new leadership team will be taken into account to support the new culture," Lalovic said. He had said in June that AIBA's debts could rise as high as $29 million.

"As you know, we are dealing with financial problems created by the previous leadership," AIBA said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Time is needed to put in place adequate solutions, we are actively working on it. "We also are progressing well with the debtors. (A) proposal to resolve that issue would be presented at the next Executive Committee meeting in February and would have to be ratified by the Executive Committee members.

"The Reform Commission is continuing the work on statutes changes and other aspects of the organisation are also under review for the betterment of the sport and will be part of the agenda of the next EC meeting," AIBA said. The IOC is racing to organise a series of continental boxing qualifiers this year while also preparing the tournament in Tokyo. It is also going through the process of selecting judges and referees following background checks.

AIBA has essentially depended for decades on Olympic revenues to survive between Games and has had to let staff go in recent months as a result of its Olympic exclusion. The IOC will review AIBA's suspension after Tokyo and will make a decision based on developments and changes to the boxing body's governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Former Bihar minister seeks tax-free status for 'Chhapaak'

Former Bihar culture minister Shiv Chandra Ram on Friday urged the Nitish Kumar government to make tax-free the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak across the state, saying the movie raised the socially relevant issue of acid attack survivors...

Plans to merge railway cadres not well thought: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal patron Sharad Yadav on Friday slammed the government over its plans to merge the railway cadres into a unified service and alleged it was an attempt to break-up the civil services. Yadav in a statement on Facebook said...

Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force

The provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come into force from Friday, according to a gazette notification. The government notified January 10, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come ...

Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latters corporator died,officials saidCongress Vikas Waghmare defeated BJPs Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votesThe by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020