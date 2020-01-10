India A, India B teams for the Women's Quadrangular Series announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India A and India B teams for the upcoming Women's Quadrangular Series. Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women are the other two teams participating in the tournament, scheduled to commence from January 16.

India A: Devika Vaidya (Captain), Priya Punia, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta, Richa Ghosh, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Komal Zanzad, Manali Dakshini, Meghna Singh, Nikita Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Rashi Kanojia, Renuka Singh, Jasia Akhtar. India B: Sneh Rana (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), S Meghana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrushali Bhagat, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Shrayosi Aich, Anjali Sarvani, Simran Dil Bahadhur, Tanuja Kanwar, Kshama Singh, Nupur Kohale, Tanushree Sarkar.

All the matches will be played in Patna and the first match of the tournament will be between India A and Bangladesh Women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

