Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations

Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter account on Friday. Under anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform testing authorities of their whereabouts for a one hour window of every day and three failures -- not being present at the said time -- within 12 months leads to an automatic ban. No further details of his offenses were immediately available from the AIU.

Kipsang, 37, is twice a winner of the London Marathon and has a personal best of two hours, 3 minutes, 13 seconds -- making him the equal sixth-fastest man in history. His time of 2:03.23 at the 2013 Berlin Marathon stood as the world record for a year. He also won the 2014 New York Marathon and 2017 Tokyo Marathon.

"It is disappointing to hear another Kenyan, and a top one at that, becoming a victim of the doping scourge," Barnaba Korir, Athletics Kenya Executive Committee member and Chairman of the Nairobi Region, told Reuters. "But at the same time, we at Athletics Kenya take the development positively as we support the AIU in its effort to eradicate this (doping) scourge, which has taken a heavy toll on our athletes and image as a country."

Micah Chemos, AK Athletes' Representative, said: "I am still in shock and terribly disappointed by the announcement. Each day I wake up to some nasty news and reports involving our athletes. And this is in spite of the numerous seminars and education outreach we conduct around the country on this subject. "This is a big name, an elite athlete, who should not just know better but be a role model to the younger athletes."

Kipsang could not reached for comment. Kenya was among the countries placed on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA's) compliance watch list in 2016 and Kipsang is the latest Kenyan athlete to be charged with a rule violation.

Around 60 Kenyan athletes have been sanctioned for anti-doping rule violations in the past five years. They include 2008 Olympic 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, former Boston and Chicago Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo and 2016 Olympic marathon champion and former London marathon winner Jemimah Sumgong.

Nick Bitel, Chief Executive of London Marathon Events, said: "We have a zero tolerance policy for all athletes who are found to have been in breach of anti-doping rules and we fully support the work of the AIU. "London is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors and we continue to work very closely with the AIU on our groundbreaking and extensive intelligence-driven testing programme."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

No more 'teary eyes' from Trudeau: Iranian-Canadians demand action on crash

Friends and families of some of the 63 Canadians killed in a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take a tougher stance after Ottawa accused Iran of having downed the plane, albeit probably by mistak...

Left leaning students' outfits, ABVP hold protest at JNU campus against Jan 5 violence

Members of the Left leaning students outfits and the ABVP held protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU here on Friday against the January 5 violence on the campus. While the RSS-affiliated ABVP took out a silent protest march inside...

Modi, Mamata to hold meeting in Kolkata on Saturday: State secretariat official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday evening, a state secretariat official confirmed on Friday. According to the highly-placed official, the meeti...

Govt considering making Marathi compulsory: Ajit Pawar

Lamenting that many students can not read and write Marathi, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10. He was speaking at a felici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020