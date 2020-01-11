Left Menu
Report: Eagles QB McCown played with torn hamstring

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 00:18 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:18 IST
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown sustained a torn hamstring in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will have surgery next week, ESPN reported Friday. With starter Carson Wentz sidelined in the first quarter with a head injury and no other quarterback on the roster, McCown stayed in the game and played the second half with the injury, according to the report.

The wild-card game was the first postseason appearance of McCown's 16-season career. He finished the game 18-of-24 passing for 174 yards but was sacked six times. McCown's surgery is scheduled for Tuesday and recovery could take up to six months. That means McCown, who turns 41 before the start of next season, might have played his final NFL game.

McCown was a third-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2002 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons in Arizona, followed by stints with Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Cleveland and the New York Jets before coming out of a brief retirement to join the Eagles in 2019. In 102 games (76 starts), he has a 23-53 record and completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.

He spoke about his long career after the playoff loss. "This year has been nothing short of special for me. I've really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people. I'm thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we'll see. I haven't made any decisions yet. I'll get with my family and talk with them. I retired once, so I know how to do that. We'll just see. I don't know yet," he said.

He added: "It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there, I know that much. It is different playing at 40. Your body talks to you a lot. I'll reflect on that later, but it was fun to be out there for sure." --Field Level Media

