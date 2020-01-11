Reports: Red Sox give Betts record $27M to avoid arbitration

Mookie Betts continues to do big things with the Boston Red Sox as the All-Star outfielder avoided arbitration with the club Friday by agreeing to a record $27 million deal for 2020, according to multiple reports. The previous record to avoid arbitration was the $26 million than Nolan Arenado agreed to with the Colorado Rockies last year before he was locked up to an eight-year, $260 million extension during spring training.

Betts, 27, will move into his free-agency years following the 2020 season. The 2018 MVP batted .295 with 29 home runs and 90 RBIs over 150 games in 2019, while leading the American League with 135 runs scored. That came one season after he led the Red Sox to a World Series title by batting .346 with 32 home runs and 80 RBIs. The Red Sox went 84-78 in 2019 and failed to make the playoffs, leading to the dismissal of general manager Dave Dombrowski in September.

Betts is a career .301 hitter over six seasons, all with the Red Sox. He has 139 home runs and 470 RBIs and his play in right field has earned him four consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He also has been named to the AL All-Star team in each of the past four seasons. --Field Level Media

