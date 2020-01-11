Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans WR Fuller a game-time decision vs. Chiefs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:57 IST
Texans WR Fuller a game-time decision vs. Chiefs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is considered a game-time decision for the upcoming AFC divisional round game Sunday against the host Kansas City Chiefs. "I think it's kind of like a daily process with him to see where he's at. He passes test after test and he communicates with us how he's feeling," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Friday of Fuller, who is nursing a groin injury.

"I think so far so good, but I think it's going to be a game-time decision," O'Brien added. Fuller, who was a limited participant in practice the past two days, was considered a game-time decision prior to Houston's 22-19 overtime victory versus the visiting Buffalo Bills last Saturday and did not play in the wild-card game.

He is working his way back from a groin injury sustained during the Texans' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21. The 25-year-old also sat out Houston's 35-14 setback to the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale. Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Boeing supplier Spirit to lay off more than 20% of workforce in Kansas - memo

Boeing Cos biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, plans to lay off more than 20 of the workforce at its Wichita-Kansas base as it grapples with halted production and uncertainty over when 737 MAX jets will return to service, acc...

US tried to take out another Iranian leader, but failed

Washington, Jan 11 AP The US military tried, but failed, to take out another senior Iranian commander on the same day that an American airstrike killed the Revolutionary Guards top general, US officials said Friday. The officials said a mil...

U.S. Southern Plains could be hit by baseball-sized hail, hurricane gusts

Baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts, and tornadoes could hit portions of the U.S. Southern Plains on Friday evening into early Saturday, forecasters said. The fast-moving storm is causing local officials in Texas, Oklahoma, Arka...

U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike

The United States carried out a secret operation in Yemen that targeted, but failed to kill, an Iranian military official last week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.The strike was carried out on the same day that the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020