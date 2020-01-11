Novak Djokovic opts out of Adelaide International

Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic has opted out of Adelaide's international tournament, the organisers confirmed on Saturday. "We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," he said," sydneymorningherald.com.au quoted Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald as saying.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open," he added. The world number two is currently leading Serbia in the ATP men's event and his side will next take on Russia in the semi-finals later today.

The 32-year-old was the main drawcard for Adelaide. Traditionally, Sydney International is held before the Australian Open but Sydney is currently hosting the finals stages of the new ATP Cup. (ANI)

