Jazz extend league-best win streak to 8

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 10:07 IST
Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 15 points with 13 rebounds as the Utah Jazz started fast and never relented, extending their NBA-best winning streak to eight games with a 109-92 victory Friday night over the visiting Charlotte Hornets in Salt Lake City. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points and Georges Niang added 15 as the Jazz won their sixth consecutive home game in advance of a three-game road trip through Washington, Brooklyn and New Orleans.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points and Miles Bridges added 11 as the Hornets lost their third consecutive game and fell for the ninth time in their last 11 games in a run that goes back to Dec. 18. Rozier saw his career-long streak of games with at least 25 points come to an end at four. It was Utah's second victory over the Hornets in a span of 21 days, having posted a 114-107 decision at Charlotte on Dec. 21.

The Jazz built their first double-digit lead little more than eight minutes into the game at 19-9 and held a 29-13 lead after one quarter. Utah increased its advantage to 61-38 after two quarters, holding Charlotte to its lowest-scoring first half of the season. Utah had 17 assists on 23 made shots in the first half and shot 53.5 percent from the field in the opening two quarters. The Jazz wound up shooting 50.6 percent from the field in the game while continuing their longest winning streak of the season.

The Jazz won going away despite getting just four points from Donovan Mitchell, who went 2 of 9 from the field and played just 22 minutes. Mitchell entered leading the Jazz in scoring with 24.7 points per game. Joe Ingles scored 11 points in 21 minutes. Utah improved to 15-3 at home and remained the only team in the Western Conference with less than four home defeats. Its 11-9 road record will now be tested.

The Jazz have won 13 of their last 14 games going back to Dec. 11.

