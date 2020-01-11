Left Menu
Penguins win in OT after Avs tie score late in 3rd

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 11:20 IST
Penguins win in OT after Avs tie score late in 3rd

Jared McCann scored in overtime, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist each, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Friday night. Dominik Kahun registered three assists, John Marino notched two assists, and Matt Murray stopped 28 shots for Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist, Matt Calvert and Nathan MacKinnon also scored, and Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard added two assists. Malkin gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 15:43 of the third, but the Avalanche pulled Francouz for an extra skater, and Calvert deflected a shot by Murray at 19:29 of the third.

McCann ended it when he scored his 12th goal at 3:19 of overtime. The Avalanche struck first late in the first period after Malkin went off for slashing. Landeskog had the puck down low and sent a pass up the slot to Girard, who moved it to MacKinnon at the left circle. MacKinnon's one-timer beat Murray high at 14:38.

It was MacKinnon's 27th of the season. Pittsburgh thought it tied the score when Malkin knocked in a rebound a few minutes later, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference.

The Penguins finally got the equalizer in the second period. Moments after Colorado killed off its second penalty of the night, Kahun sent a pass to the front of the net that went off Calvert's stick right to Blueger, who tipped it in past Francouz at 13:29. It was his sixth goal of the season.

The Avalanche got the lead before the second intermission when Landeskog dumped the puck in on net from near center ice and it took a bounce to the right and past Murray at 18:20. It was Landeskog's 11th goal of the season. Rust tied it 1:14 into the third period when he picked up Malkin's rebound and beat Francouz with a shot through the pads. It was his 18th goal of the season.

