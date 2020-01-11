Left Menu
Tennis-Recovering Andreescu to miss Australian Open

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday. Andreescu, who suffered the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, is undergoing a rehabilitation program, she said on her Twitter page.

"...the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," the 19-year-old wrote. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can't wait to come back to Aus soon."

The Canadian teenager last month opted out of the Auckland Classic, a traditional warmup event for players finetuning their game ahead of the Australian Open.

