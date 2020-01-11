Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playing India in India is always challenging: Netherlands hockey coach Caldas

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 16:37 IST
Playing India in India is always challenging: Netherlands hockey coach Caldas

Netherlands chief coach Max Caldas is expecting tough fight from the Indian hockey team at the second edition of the FIH Pro League, saying playing the eight-time Olympic champions in their own den is always challenging. After skipping the inaugural edition of the Pro League, India are set to make their debut in the event against the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Caldas emphasised on the importance of getting off to a good start in the Pro League, where they finished third last year behind winners Australia and Belgium. "The matches against India are very important. Playing against India at their home ground is no doubt challenging, but it is also very exciting because we love playing in Bhubaneswar," Caldas said.

The matches between India and the Netherlands have always been competitive, and the upcoming two games are also expected to be closely contested. In their last meeting, the Dutch side came out victorious 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Caldas and India chief coach Graham Reid know each other's style, having worked together previously. "Graham is a very experienced coach and he is very clear about the process and the kind of hockey he expects from his players. I expect India to be as competitive as always," said Caldas, who is from Argentina.

Like many other teams taking part in the Pro League, Caldas also believes that competing here is a good preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. "The players and combinations we wanted to test were experimented during the previous edition of Pro League. This edition we will have our most competitive team as this will be a stepping stone ahead of Tokyo," he said.

He, however, added that they need to be cautious in planning the next six months to ensure their players are in the best shape. "It is very difficult for us as we will need to plan club hockey as well which is very important. Some of the players may not be with us during that time, so we need to make sure we utilise their time. At the same time we also have to make sure they are fresh for club matches as the matches there will be high-level too," Caldas said.

"In that sense, we will be planning cautiously and managing players load. We will monitor the players in the right way physically and mentally so that they are at their best shape," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash

Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat before it took off.At a briefing by its president and vice president, the airline also d...

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. MDS9 KL-FLATS-2ND LD DEMOLITION Two illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down SC order implemented Kochi Two luxury apartment complexes reduced to piles of rubble...

Will protect core values of Constitution: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday asserted that the conduct of the 1.3 million-strong Army will be guided by its allegiance to the Constitution and its core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, comments which came in t...

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020