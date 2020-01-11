Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Pliskova outlasts Osaka, to meet Keys in Brisbane final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 16:48 IST
Tennis-Pliskova outlasts Osaka, to meet Keys in Brisbane final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova saved a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka, while Madison Keys pulled off an escape of her own in the other semi-final in the Brisbane International on Saturday. Pliskova and Osaka served 29 aces between them and were often locked in fierce baseline rallies before the second-seeded Czech won 6-7(10) 7-6(3) 6-2 in two hours and 48 minutes.

Osaka had survived three consecutive three-setters en route to the semi-finals and Pliskova's title defense appeared over with the Japanese serving for the match at 7-6(10), 6-5. The Czech then roared back into the match, earning her first break of Osaka's serve to force a tiebreak and fired eight of her 15 aces in the final set, while saving all six breakpoints.

Pliskova will play Keys in Sunday's final hoping to add to her 2017 and 2019 crowns. Eighth-seeded Keys came from a set and a break down against 2011 champion Petra Kvitova to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the duel between two of the WTA's biggest hitters in the first semi-final.

Kvitova fired eight winners to claim the opening set before the Americans fought back and won six straight games to take the second set. Keys held her nerve in the decider which saw five breaks in the last six games and completed her turnaround winning 12 of the final 15 games.

"I'm very happy. I'm very tired," the American said after her fourth victory in seven meetings with Kvitova. "It's always great to start the year playing great tennis. The third set was back and forth (but) I think I played a pretty high level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash

Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat before it took off.At a briefing by its president and vice president, the airline also d...

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. MDS9 KL-FLATS-2ND LD DEMOLITION Two illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down SC order implemented Kochi Two luxury apartment complexes reduced to piles of rubble...

Will protect core values of Constitution: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday asserted that the conduct of the 1.3 million-strong Army will be guided by its allegiance to the Constitution and its core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, comments which came in t...

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020