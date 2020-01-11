Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 a.m. GMT/9 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:36 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 a.m. GMT/9 p.m. ET

Rafael Nadal secured a come-back victory against Australia's Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, propelling Spain into the final of the inaugural event to play the Novak Djokovic-led Serbian team.

US-TENNIS-AUSOPEN-ANDREESCU Recovering Andreescu to miss Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters)- U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday. US-TENNIS-BRISBANE

Pliskova outlasts Osaka, to meet Keys in Brisbane final (Reuters) - Defending champion Karolina Pliskova saved a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka, while Madison Keys pulled off an escape of her own in the other semi-final in the Brisbane International on Saturday.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

NFL-Divisional round games of NFL playoffs The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans, while the Green Bay Packers are at home against the Seattle Seahawks in divisional round games of NFL playoffs.

12 Jan FOOTBALL-NFL/GOFF

NFL-Rams' quarterback Goff speaks to Reuters about disappointing season Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team's failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and his charity work to support those affected by tragedies in California.

12 Jan GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - South African Open The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - South African Open The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT GOLF-SONYOPEN/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii final round Coverage of final round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.

12 Jan SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley. 11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Southampton. 11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City

Manchester United face Norwich City in the Premier League. 11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur play Liverpool in the Premier LEague. 11 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan Troubled AC Milan visit Cagliari in a Serie A match

11 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta Inter Milan host Atlanta in a Serie A match.

11 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match.

11 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - player news conferences & training Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make their final preparations for the Spanish Super Cup final in

11 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International Round one of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament

12 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International Round one of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup The final of the ATP Cup in Sydney.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International The Brisbane International final. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

12 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International Players warm up for the Australian Open at the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania. January 12 is the second day of qualifying.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lavelle Networks Wins CIO Choice 2020 Award as the Preferred SD-WAN Vendor for the Second Consecutive Year

&#160;Lavelle Networks was awarded the CIO CHOICE 2020 Recognition as the most preferred brand in the SD-WAN category in India, held at The Lalit Mumbai, organized by Core Media and attended by over hundreds of ICT Leaders. The annual CIO C...

Avalanche warning issued in five Himachal districts

Shimla, Jan 11 PTI&#160;Following heavy and widespread snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority SDMA has issued an avalanche warning for several areas. Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnau...

Rebalancing approach to deal with security challenges along frontier with China: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday said the Army is taking a raft of measures including moving advanced weapons and developing infrastructure as part of its approach of rebalancing operational preparedness for combating any security ch...

Iran jet admission 'important first step': UK PM

London, Jan 11 AFP Irans admission that it accidently downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, is an important first step, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday. We will do everything we can to suppor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020