Vikings WR Thielen active for playoff game vs. 49ers

Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen is active for Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers despite his ankle injury. Thielen was listed as questionable after suffering the injury during Wednesday's practice. He had seven receptions for 129 yards in last weekend's win over the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round.

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) will miss the contest. As for San Francisco, linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) is active for the first time since being injured on Oct. 31. Defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) also is active.

