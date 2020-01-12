Left Menu
Bulls trip Pistons to snap 6-game losing streak

  • Reuters
  • Detroit
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 08:17 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 08:15 IST
Image Credit: Pexels

Zach LaVine had 25 points and six assists and the visiting Chicago Bulls snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating the Detroit Pistons 108-99 on Saturday. Chicago completed a sweep of the four-game season series for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Detroit center Andre Drummond was ejected with 10:42 remaining in the third quarter. Chicago rookie Daniel Gafford scored an inside basket and was whistled for a technical after saying something to Drummond, who retaliated by throwing the ball off the back of Gafford's head. Bulls center Luke Kornet had a season-high 15 points. Gafford supplied 14 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Lauri Markkanen also scored 14 points for the Bulls while Tomas Satoransky added 10.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 20 points and seven assists. Christian Wood had 17 points and 14 rebounds, rookie Sekou Doumbouya tossed in 12 points and Thon Maker and Svi Mykhailiuk chipped in 10 apiece. Chicago shot 50.6 percent from the field while Detroit made 46.2 percent of its shots. The Bulls scored 60 points in the paint, compared to the Pistons' 48. Detroit also committed 19 turnovers, leading to 18 Chicago points.

The Bulls received an unexpected boost from Kornet, who scored 12 first-quarter points as they raced to a 35-20 lead. That total was half of Kornet's career high for a game. Chicago also got a dozen first-half points from its top offensive player, LaVine, as it grabbed a 61-49 halftime lead. The visitors scored 40 of those points in the paint.

The Pistons scored eight unanswered points after Drummond's ejection to cut the Bulls' lead to 63-60. Chicago maintained the advantage, and a LaVine 3-pointer late in the quarter restored a double-digit lead at 81-71. Detroit chipped away once the fourth quarter began. Doumbouya's three-point play with 6:47 remaining cut Chicago's lead to 89-87. The Bulls then went on a 7-1 spurt, including a Markkanen 3-pointer.

Gafford's putback with 2:51 left made it 100-90 and the Pistons couldn't recover.

