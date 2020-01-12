Left Menu
Hurricanes' Reimer stymies Kings in 41-save shutout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Raleigh
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 08:23 IST
James Reimer made 41 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a shutout for the second night in a row, this time blanking the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Nino Niederreiter scored in the first period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining. The Hurricanes have won three games in a row and completed a season-long, seven-game homestand with a 5-2 mark.

Reimer has three shutouts in 18 games this season, which is his first with the Hurricanes. The 10-year NHL veteran has 24 career shutouts in 356 games. On Friday night, the Hurricanes used No. 1 goalie Petr Mrazek in a 3-0 victory against the Arizona Coyotes.

Kings goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots, but Los Angeles was unable to notch consecutive victories after Thursday night's win at Vegas. It hasn't won back-to-back games since mid-December. The Kings kept Reimer busy for most of the game with 10 or more shots in each period. They pulled Campbell with about two minutes remaining and finished with 17 shots in the third period.

The Hurricanes wore green uniforms as part of a throwback night recognizing the franchise's roots as the Hartford Whalers. Niederreiter's goal came less than five minutes into the game, as he put in a rebound after a nifty passing play. It was his first in nine games. Teravainen, who has a team-high 34 assists, and Sebastian Aho were credited with assists on the goal.

The Kings were particularly active in the second period, applying pressure in the Carolina zone. That was pretty consistent until a penalty put the Hurricanes on a power play. Carolina put up 14 shots in the first period, but it added just eight in each of the final two periods.

The Hurricanes also won 2-0 at Los Angeles in October, with Mrazek posting a 31-save shutout.

