Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 12

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 00:37 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Coverage of Sunday's playoff games: Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m - - Reports: Vikings OC Stefanski to be Browns head coach Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will be the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-STEFANSKI, Field Level Media

- - Report: Edelman arrested after jumping on hood of car New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested for vandalism on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-EDELMAN-ARREST, Field Level Media - - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA game coverage Sunday: Miami at New York, 3:30 p.m. Utah at Washington, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 6 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

- - NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

ICE HOCKEY All-Star rosters finalized after Last Men In voting The final rosters are set for the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis, with the final four participants chosen by fan voting. HOCKEY-NHL-LAST-MEN, Field Level Media - - NHL game coverage Sunday: Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

- - NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Calhoun joins elite group with 900th career win Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun got his 900th career victory Friday night as his Division III St. Joseph team defeated Pratt Institute 105-61 in West Hartford, Conn. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-CALHOUN, Field Level Media - - Game coverage Sunday: No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, noon ET No. 23 Wichita State at UConn, noon ET No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m. No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m. Utah at No. 25 Colorado, 6 p.m. No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information. Dota: WePlay! Bukovel Minor (Ukraine)

- - - - TENNIS WTA roundup Tracking the latest from events at Auckland, New Zealand; Brisbane, Australia. TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - ATP roundup Tracking the latest from events at Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, Australia. TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Steele surges ahead by 3 at Sony Open Brendan Steele bounced back from a rocky start on Saturday with a red-hot finish, surging to take a three-stroke lead through three rounds of the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii. GOLF-PGA-SONY-OPEN, Field Level Media - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tharoor visits Jamia, JNU, Shaheen Bagh; says CAA against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of unity

Expressing solidarity with those protesting against the amended citizenship act, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and said that the law was against the ideals of unity espoused by Mahatm...

UPDATE 1-Malta's new leader promises to keep strengthening rule of law

Maltas incoming leader Robert Abela promised to strengthen the rule of law and said the country would emerge stronger after recent events, in an address on Sunday a day before he is due to succeed Joseph Muscat as prime minister. Muscat is ...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, an assertion made by President Donald Trump in justifying the killing of Ira...

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, a senior official said Sunday. General Oscar Atehortua, director of Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020