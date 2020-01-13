Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Coverage of Sunday's playoff games: Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m - - Reports: Vikings OC Stefanski to be Browns head coach Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will be the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-STEFANSKI, Field Level Media

- - Report: Edelman arrested after jumping on hood of car New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested for vandalism on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-EDELMAN-ARREST, Field Level Media - - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA game coverage Sunday: Miami at New York, 3:30 p.m. Utah at Washington, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 6 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

- - NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

ICE HOCKEY All-Star rosters finalized after Last Men In voting The final rosters are set for the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis, with the final four participants chosen by fan voting. HOCKEY-NHL-LAST-MEN, Field Level Media - - NHL game coverage Sunday: Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

- - NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Calhoun joins elite group with 900th career win Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun got his 900th career victory Friday night as his Division III St. Joseph team defeated Pratt Institute 105-61 in West Hartford, Conn. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-CALHOUN, Field Level Media - - Game coverage Sunday: No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, noon ET No. 23 Wichita State at UConn, noon ET No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m. No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m. Utah at No. 25 Colorado, 6 p.m. No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information. Dota: WePlay! Bukovel Minor (Ukraine)

- - - - TENNIS WTA roundup Tracking the latest from events at Auckland, New Zealand; Brisbane, Australia. TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - ATP roundup Tracking the latest from events at Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, Australia. TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Steele surges ahead by 3 at Sony Open Brendan Steele bounced back from a rocky start on Saturday with a red-hot finish, surging to take a three-stroke lead through three rounds of the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii. GOLF-PGA-SONY-OPEN, Field Level Media - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.