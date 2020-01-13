Left Menu
NFL-Kansas City roars past Houston on Mahomes passes

  Updated: 13-01-2020 05:24 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 05:24 IST
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 in the NFL playoffs on Sunday. Mahomes, the NFL most valuable player for the 2018 season, added a fifth touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs advanced to the American Football Conference championship game where they will play the visiting Tennessee Titans next Sunday. Mahomes had 325 yards and rushed for 53 more to help Kansas City score points on seven consecutive drives. Tight end Travis Kelce caught three of Mahomes' passes for touchdowns in the second period, a playoff record. Running back Damien Williams also had three touchdowns, one on a pass from Mahomes and two on third quarter runs. Houston, after its explosive start, scored only seven points in the second half.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson rushed five yards for their last score and passed for two touchdowns in the first half. He had 388 yards passing but could not overcome the Kansas City show.

