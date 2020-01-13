Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United's Maguire expects Rashford scoring spree to continue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 09:03 IST
Soccer-Man United's Maguire expects Rashford scoring spree to continue
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says Marcus Rashford is fast maturing into a clinical striker and is confident his scoring spree will continue in 2020. Rashford scored twice in United's 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday, taking his tally to 19 in his past 23 games for club and country.

"I'm pleased for him this year that he is starting to get the goals he deserves, and hopefully he has not stopped yet," Maguire told British media. "He has a few more in the tank from now until the end of the season.

"I can remember one of the first sessions when I went to train with England, he really stood out to me there -- his ability on the ball, his technique. He has everything to go and have a career at the highest level." The win at Old Trafford was United's third in five league matches and lifted them to fifth spot. Maguire said they must cut out the poor performances if they are to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

"We have played two good games and one bad game, and it has not been good enough in terms of that," he added. "If we put a few wins together on the bounce, we will have every chance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Packers hold off Seahawks' rally, reach NFC Championship

Davante Adams made eight receptions for a franchise postseason-record 160 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers held on to defeat the visiting Seattle Seahawks 28-23 Sunday in an NFC divisional-round playoff game. Aaron Rodgers ...

Monument to honour US-Mexican dual citizens slain in Mexico

President Andrs Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that a monument will be put up to memorialise nine US-Mexican dual citizens ambushed and slain last year by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road in the northern border region nea...

Oubre, Ayton lead Suns over Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Deandre Ayton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Suns, who are 5-3 since ...

Bravo recalled by Windies after three-year T20 exile

St Goorges Grenada, Jan 13 AFP Dwayne Bravo was recalled to the West Indies squad on Sunday, more than three years after his last appearance as the Caribbean side build up to the defence of their World Twenty20 title. The 36-year-old all-ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020