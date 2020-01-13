Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Xavi undecided on offer to coach Barca - club source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:28 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Xavi undecided on offer to coach Barca - club source
Image Credit: Flickr

Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has spoken to the club's sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau about coaching the team but has not made a decision, a club source told Reuters on Sunday. The source said Xavi, coach of Qatari club Al Sadd, is focused on Friday's Cup final against Al Duhail and has decided against accepting or declining Barca's offer to replace Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde, who has come under pressure since Barcelona's 3-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last week, will take charge of their next training session on Monday, the source added. Valverde has led Barca to back-to-back league titles and his side top the standings on 40 points after 19 games, level with second-placed Real Madrid.

The coach's position has long been fragile, however, due to presiding over shock Champions League exits to AS Roma in 2018 and Liverpool in 2019 after taking a three-goal lead in each tie. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who knows all about the stresses placed on Barca managers from his four-year spell in the Camp Nou dugout, said he felt for Valverde.

"Barcelona is a special place because winning the league is not enough, I'm so sorry for Ernesto he doesn't deserve that, as a club member I hope we can solve (the situation) soon," he said after City's 6-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. "Managers are treated badly when expectations are not accomplished, no-one can escape that."

Spain coach Luis Enrique, who was Valverde's predecessor at the Catalan club, also backed the under-fire manager. "I empathise with Valverde because I get on with him very well and I think he's doing a very good job. He is still in a position to win every trophy apart from the Super Cup, he is one of the best Spanish coaches around."

Xavi, who had a glittering 17-year career with Barca and is their leading appearance maker, has only been in management since July when he took over Al Sadd, who he joined as a player in 2015 after leaving the Catalans. The 39-year-old confirmed on Saturday that he had spoken to his former Barca team mate Abidal and admitted his desire to coach the Catalans while also committing to Al Sadd and saying he respected Valverde.

"I cannot hide it's my dream to coach Barcelona, I've said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US

Tehran, Jan 13 AFP Iran has signalled it favours a de-escalation after 10 days of heightened tensions with the United States during which both sides fired missiles and Tehran accidentally shot down a passenger aircraft. Security was stepped...

Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Box Office 1917 Defeats Star Wars With 36.5 Million WeekendSam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of w...

Asia property market outlook improves thanks to positive macro news fast-growing urban centres and low interest rates

Asian property market prospects brighten as US-China trade situation eases, despite the social situation in Hong Kong Bangalore and Hyderabad should be two of Asias three fastest-growing cities over the next five years, with Shenzhen and ...

29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police

A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.Delhi Police ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020