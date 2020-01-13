Grateful and honoured, says Bumrah after shinning at BCCI Awards

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said he is 'grateful and honoured' after bagging two accolades during the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Annual Awards on Sunday. Bumrah was bestowed with Dilip Sardesai Award for taking the highest number of wickets in Test cricket 2018-19 and the Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer.

The 26-year-old pacer took to Twitter and wrote: "Grateful and honoured to be taking these two awards home tonight." During the annual awards, Cheteshwar Pujara won Dilip Sardesai Award for becoming the highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2018-19.

Mayank Agarwal was conferred with the best international debut (men) player while Shivam Dube received the Lala Amarnath award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19. Nitish Rana received the Lala Amarnath award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competition 2018-19. Virender Sharma received the best umpire award in the domestic cricket 2018-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.