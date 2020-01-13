Left Menu
Finch have given me "confidence to play my game": Ashton Turner

Ahead of the first ODI against India, Australia spinning all-rounder Ashton Turner hailed the leadership skills of skipper Aaron Finch and said that he has given him the "confidence to play his game".

Australia all-rounder Ashton Turner. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first ODI against India, Australia spinning all-rounder Ashton Turner hailed the leadership skills of skipper Aaron Finch and said that he has given him the "confidence to play his game". "Finch is been really good to me personally. Since I have been around the Australian squads, he has given me a lot of confidence to play my game the way I want to play," Turner told reporters in a press conference here on Monday. The 26-year-old has played three ODI so far and scored 125 runs with an average of 62.50. He was also part of the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers in the ongoing season.

"He has also given that belief to the whole squad. He is a brilliant leader. Since he has taken over as the full-time captaincy of ODI and T20I teams I have felt like we have gone from strength to strength. All of the boys enjoy playing under his captaincy," Turner said. "Australia have had the great history of good leaders and Finch is just continuing that tradition," he added.

The all-rounder said that as a batsman he will try to give 100 per cent to lead his side to a victory. "As a batter, we put our best foot forward and play as well as we can and try to contribute to the winning team. It is important for us to worry about the present," Turner said.

Turner hailed touring in India and said, "Coming back to India, we love touring here. From my experiences last time, I had a really enjoyable trip with some personal success." "Anytime you get a chance to represent your country and everyone knows the opportunity to play for your country. When you get that chance it is up to the individual how they take that chance," he added.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played at Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday, January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

