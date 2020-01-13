Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jalaj Saxena's seven for hand Kerala 210-run win over Punjab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:42 IST
Jalaj Saxena's seven for hand Kerala 210-run win over Punjab

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets for 51 runs with his off-spin to guide Kerala to a 21-run win over Punjab in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Monday. Chasing a meagre 146 runs for win, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals with Saxena turning out to the star for Kerala on the third and penultimate day of the four-day match.

Besides Saxena, left-arm orthodox bowlers Sijomon Joseph (2/37) and M D Nidheesh (1/18) were the other wicket takers as Kerala shot out Punjab for 124 in 46.1 overs in their second innings. Lower-order batsmen Mayank Markande (23) and Siddharth Kaul (22) were the top-scorers for Punjab even as skipper Mandeep Singh (10), Sanvir Singh (18) and Gurkeerat Singh (18) failed miserably in what should have been an easy chase.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 88 for five, Kerala were bundled out for 136 in 39.5 overs in their second innings, setting a gettable target of 146 for Punjab. Akshay Chandran top-scored with 31, while Kaul (5/39) and Gurkeerat (4/4/45) shone with the ball for Punjab.

Kerala pocketed six points by virtue of the outright win. In another Group A match in Ongole, Andhra need seven more wickets on the final day to register an innings win over Hyderabad.

At stumps, Hyderabad are still trailing Andhra by 219 runs with seven wickets in hand. After scoring 225 in their first innings, Hyderabad were 45 for 3 in their second essay.

Andhra declared their first innings at a mammoth total of 489 for 8. In another Group A encounter in Jaipur, Rajasthan made 327 for seven in their first innings in reply to Gujarat's 325.

Brief Scores: At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 227 & 136 (Akshay Chandran 31; Siddharth Kaul 5/39) beat Punjab 218 & 124 (Mayank Markande 23; Jalaj Saxena 7/51) by 21 runs. Points: Kerala 6, Punjab 0.

At Ongole: Hyderabad 225 & 45 for 3 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 20 not out, Jaweed Ali 16 not out; Paidikalva Vijaykumar 3/8) vs Andhra 489 for 8 declared in 153 overs (Prasanth Kumar 119, Karan Shinde 94, C R Gnaneshwar 73; Mehdi Hasan 3/150) At Jaipur: Gujarat 325 all out vs Rajasthan 327 for 7 in 122 overs (Ashok Maneria 86, Manender Singh 72; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/71).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids 11 locations in Kolkata in connection with Hawala case

Enforcement Directorate ED conducted raids at 11 locations here on Monday linked with hawala operator Inamul Haq.Haq, a cattle smuggler, was arrested in March 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with an alleged bri...

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a 1.68 billion lawsuit against Irans central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new f...

NGO moves SC challenging CAA, National Population Register

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the government notification on the exercise for preparing National Population Register NPR be declared unconstitutional. The plea filed by Minority Front ...

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020