Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juanan Gonzalez commits future to Bengaluru FC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:18 IST
Juanan Gonzalez commits future to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC on Monday announced that Spanish defender Juanan Gonzalez had signed a new two-year deal, which will keep him with the Indian Super League champions until the end of 2021-2022 season. The 32-year-old, who joined in the summer of 2016, put pen to paper this afternoon after agreeing to new terms.

Juanan has made 96 appearances for the club to date, scoring four goals in that time, most notably in the 2016 AFC Cup semifinal against Johor Darul Ta’zim. The defender has been an integral part of the club’s title challenges, and believes there is much more to accomplish in the next two years.

"I have always maintained that I am content here. My family has been happy since we moved to Bengaluru and the way this club treats you, makes it easy to make these decisions," Juanan said after completing formalities. The new term will make Juanan the club's longest-serving foreigner, having joined the club alongside Alvaro Rubio ahead of the Blues' historic charge to the AFC Cup final in 2016.

Head Coach Carles Cuadrat, who joined the club at the same time as Juanan, spoke highly of his centre-half. "Juanan and I arrived in Bengaluru on the same day and he has been an integral part of the club since day one. He gives everything for the team, and with his experience and talent, is one of the most important players in our system.

"He loves the club, its fans, and feels deeply for the badge. We are all very happy that he has signed a new contract with us," Cuadrat said. The Blues are currently second on the Indian Super League table, two points behind leaders FC Goa, and next face Mumbai FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 17th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids 11 locations in Kolkata in connection with Hawala case

Enforcement Directorate ED conducted raids at 11 locations here on Monday linked with hawala operator Inamul Haq.Haq, a cattle smuggler, was arrested in March 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with an alleged bri...

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a 1.68 billion lawsuit against Irans central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new f...

NGO moves SC challenging CAA, National Population Register

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the government notification on the exercise for preparing National Population Register NPR be declared unconstitutional. The plea filed by Minority Front ...

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020