Chiefs DE Jones day-to-day with calf injury

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 02:15 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 02:15 IST
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who missed Sunday's AFC divisional playoff win against the Houston Texans due to a calf injury, is considered day-to-day, coach Andy Reid said Monday. Reid said the Chiefs are otherwise "pretty healthy" going into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones leads the Chiefs with nine sacks and has recorded 31 over the past three seasons. Jones (6-6, 310 pounds) had 36 tackles in the regular season and would also serve as an anchor to the run defense against the Titans' powerful Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 377 yards on 64 carries in two playoff wins. Jones worked out on the field Sunday before it was determined he wasn't healthy enough to play, with Reid saying Monday that Jones couldn't push off.

--Field Level Media

