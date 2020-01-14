Left Menu
Price ties Dryden on Habs' all-time shutout list

  • Reuters
  • Montreal
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 08:21 IST
  14-01-2020
Image Credit: pixabay

Jordan Weal scored early, Ryan Poehling scored late, and Carey Price made 31 saves for his 46th career shutout as the Montreal Canadiens cooled off the visiting Calgary Flames with a 2-0 victory on Monday night. The Canadiens were the aggressor most of the evening, outshooting Calgary 37-31. Price and the defense in front of him were solid enough to help Montreal win back-to-back games following an 0-7-1 slide. The Canadiens also snapped an 0-4-1 home skid.

With his second shutout of the season, Price tied Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for third place on Montreal's career shutout list. Calgary, meanwhile, was blanked for the sixth time this season and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. David Rittich stopped 35 shots for the Flames, who entered winners of three straight on the road and amid an 8-1-1 stretch away from home.

Playing with a sense of urgency, Montreal outshot the Flames 17-7 through the first 20 minutes. The Canadiens eventually were rewarded for the effort when Weal scored his fifth of the season, sending in a loose puck in front of Rittich with 6:30 left in the first period. Though Montreal again held the advantage in shots on goal at 15-9 in the second period, it was unable to pad the lead. The Canadiens also failed on all three of their power-play chances in the game.

Poehling, however, provided Montreal some insurance with his first goal of the season at 9:45 of the third period. The rookie forward controlled the puck in front of the Calgary net and made a move, then shot around Rittich to help the Canadiens win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. Price stopped 15 shots in the final period to keep the hosts ahead. His other shutout this season came back on Oct. 17 versus the visiting Minnesota Wild.

The Canadiens claimed the two-game season series by winning their fifth straight against Calgary.

