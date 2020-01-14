Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 09:32 IST
Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spanish champions Barcelona have sacked their coach Ernesto Valverde and appointed Quique Setien as his replacement, the club announced. The decision to remove Valverde was confirmed following a board meeting that lasted more than four hours at Camp Nou on Monday afternoon.

Barca are top of La Liga but have won only one of their last five matches. Valverde is the first coach the club has sacked mid-season since Louis van Gaal in 2003. "FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that united both parties," read a club statement released on Monday night.

Setien will be presented in a press conference at Camp Nou at 2.30pm local time (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. "Barcelona and Quique Setien have reached an agreement for the latter to become first team coach until 30 June 2022," the club said.

"Setien is one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish football," it added. "Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans."

His first game in charge will be at home to Granada on Sunday. Barcelona play Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League next month and Real Madrid in the league at the start of March. Setien has made no secret of his admiration for the stylistic traditions of Barcelona, with the 61-year-old also renowned for favouring an exciting, offensive mode of football.

A former player of Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander, he was circled as a potential Barca coach during a particularly successful period in charge of Real Betis. Setien led Betis to a sixth-place finish in 2018 and qualification for the Europa League but, despite overseeing a thrilling 4-3 victory at Camp Nou early the following season, results tailed off.

Betis finished 10th and the club and coach parted ways in the summer. Previously, he also helped Las Palmas avoid relegation from La Liga in 2016. A footballing purist, Setien and Barcelona would seem a good fit, particularly if the players feel released from some of Valverde's more pragmatic tendencies.

But critics of Setien would argue style often takes precedence over substance and it remains to be seen how he handles the pressure of matching aesthetics with results at one of the world's most demanding clubs. He will also have to do without Luis Suarez, who will be missing for the next four months after having surgery on his right knee.

- European failures haunt Valverde -

Doubts had surrounded Valverde for several months and were underpinned by two disastrous exits from the Champions League. Barcelona's shocking collapse against Roma in 2018 was followed by a similar capitulation against Liverpool last year.

Familiar fragility had been evident this season and a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, in which Barcelona conceded two late goals, prompted the board to act. Valverde arrived two hours early for his last training session with the squad at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Monday morning before meeting with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu then drove to Camp Nou, where he held a board meeting with several club officials including chief executive Oscar Grau, technical secretary Javier Bordas, vice president Jordi Cardoner and sporting director Eric Abidal. Grau and Abidal had returned to Barcelona on Sunday after spending the weekend in Qatar, where they had offered the job to Xavi, only for the club's iconic former midfielder to indicate he was not ready to come immediately.

In Valverde's two seasons, his team won two La Liga titles, as well as the Copa del Rey in 2018, and another league success remained very much in sight this term, despite Madrid's impressive form in recent weeks. But Barca's performances have been unconvincing and there were lingering concerns about Valverde's more functional tactics, which appear to have informed the switch to Setien.

When Valverde arrived in 2017, Barcelona were wounded, hurting after the shock departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and humiliated, as consecutive defeats by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup hinted at trouble for the season ahead. Instead, he steadied the ship and galvanised the team.

They lost one league game en route to winning the title and the year after, they were champions again, finishing 11 points ahead of Atletico and 19 clear of Real. Increasingly, though, Valverde's achievements faded from view and his failures began to overshadow them. On Monday, Barcelona decided his time was up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China Dec trade beats forecasts: exports up 7.6%, imports up 16.3%

Chinas exports in December rose 7.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal with the United States raised hopes that a prolonged tariff war will be de-escalated...

Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury vowed to chase a knockout in next months eagerly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, insisting he believes he has no chance of earning a victory on points in Las Vegas. The charismatic undefeated Bri...

Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

A 41-year-old man from Uttarakhand is on a countrywide padayatra to seek a ban on Electronic Voting Machines EVM and bring back ballot papers in elections. Onkar Singh Dhillon, a real-estate businessman of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was in Be...

'Shameless' renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series Shameless for the eleventh and final season. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicagos South Side.It is based on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020