'He's back': Penguins C Crosby returns Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday tweeted the two words center Sidney Crosby's fans have been waiting to hear: "He's back." Sidelined since undergoing core muscle surgery on Nov. 14, the 32-year-old captain will play in Tuesday night's game against the visiting Minnesota Wild.

Crosby participated in Tuesday morning's skate, centering a line with Jared McCann and Dominik Simon, according to ESPN. The Penguins are 18-6-4 since Crosby's last game on Nov. 9 and have stayed near the top of the Metropolitan Division despite being hit hard with injuries. In addition to Crosby, forward and leading scorer Jake Guentzel is out for the season with a shoulder injury sustained on Dec. 30.

Before he got hurt, Crosby was leading the Penguins with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 17 games. Crosby is an eight-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner and has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships.

The No. 1 overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2005 draft has 1,233 points (451 goals, 782 assists) in 960 games during his 15-year career. --Field Level Media

